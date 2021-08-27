How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on August 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-6, 4.25 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD

LINE: Dodgers -240, Rockies +195; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Colorado will square off on Friday.

The Dodgers are 42-21 on their home turf. Los Angeles’s lineup has 178 home runs this season, Max Muncy leads the club with 28 homers.

The Rockies are 15-47 on the road. Colorado has slugged .414 this season. C.J. Cron leads the team with a mark of .526.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-2. Phil Bickford earned his first victory and Chris Taylor went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Los Angeles. Carlos Estevez took his second loss for Colorado.

