 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on August 28, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (7-10, 4.20 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 123 strikeouts) Dodgers: David Price (4-2, 3.82 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -261, Rockies +216; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 42-22 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .423 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the team with a .539 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Rockies are 16-47 on the road. Colorado has a collective .251 this season, led by Charlie Blackmon with an average of .274.

The Rockies won the last meeting 4-2. Kyle Freeland recorded his fifth victory and Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Colorado. Andre Jackson registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99------
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.