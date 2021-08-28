MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on August 28, 2021: Streaming

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (7-10, 4.20 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 123 strikeouts) Dodgers: David Price (4-2, 3.82 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -261, Rockies +216; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 42-22 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .423 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the team with a .539 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Rockies are 16-47 on the road. Colorado has a collective .251 this season, led by Charlie Blackmon with an average of .274.

The Rockies won the last meeting 4-2. Kyle Freeland recorded his fifth victory and Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Colorado. Andre Jackson registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

