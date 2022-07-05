 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on July 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Rockies play the Dodgers looking to stop road skid

Colorado Rockies (35-45, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (50-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (4-6, 5.89 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Dodgers: Mitch White (0-1, 3.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -240, Rockies +197; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies travel to the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

Los Angeles is 50-29 overall and 24-13 at home. The Dodgers are 39-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Colorado has a 12-24 record in road games and a 35-45 record overall. The Rockies have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .325.

The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Rockies are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has a .311 batting average to rank third on the Dodgers, and has 20 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. Freddie Freeman is 12-for-41 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 17 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 11-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rockies: 5-5, .255 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Zach McKinstry: 10-Day IL (neck), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), German Marquez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

