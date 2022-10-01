How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Rockies head into matchup against the Dodgers on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (65-92, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (109-48, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (9-11, 4.69 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (1-0, 4.07 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -254, Rockies +209; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to end a six-game losing streak with a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 109-48 overall and 55-21 at home. The Dodgers have gone 82-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Colorado has a 65-92 record overall and a 24-52 record on the road. The Rockies have a 45-20 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the 15th time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers have a 9-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 46 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 14-for-39 with a double, two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 29 home runs while slugging .475. Alan Trejo is 10-for-32 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .219 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rockies: 1-9, .232 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Justin Turner: day-to-day (leg), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (back), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Connor Joe: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Randal Grichuk: day-to-day (illness), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (knee), Carlos Estevez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)