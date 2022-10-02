 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on October 2, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers host the Rockies, try to extend home win streak

Colorado Rockies (65-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (110-48, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (8-13, 5.12 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (15-4, 2.54 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -306, Rockies +246; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Los Angeles has a 110-48 record overall and a 56-21 record at home. Dodgers hitters have a collective .444 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

Colorado is 65-93 overall and 24-53 in road games. The Rockies have the 10th-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .317.

The teams meet Sunday for the 16th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 10-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman is fourth on the Dodgers with a .326 batting average, and has 46 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 84 walks and 98 RBI. Will Smith is 12-for-35 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 29 home runs while slugging .474. Yonathan Daza is 11-for-34 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .226 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rockies: 1-9, .228 batting average, 6.80 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Chris Taylor: day-to-day (undisclosed), Justin Turner: day-to-day (undisclosed), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (back), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Connor Joe: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (knee), Carlos Estevez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

