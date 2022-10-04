How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on October 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Spectrum SportsNet LA, and FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies game won’t be available since it is on FS1.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers face the Rockies in this Tuesday matchup

Colorado Rockies (66-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (110-49, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -374, Rockies +295; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Colorado Rockies.

Los Angeles is 56-22 in home games and 110-49 overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .257, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Colorado has a 25-53 record on the road and a 66-93 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in the majors.

The teams play Tuesday for the 18th time this season. The Dodgers are up 11-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 35 home runs while slugging .539. Will Smith is 12-for-39 with a double, two triples, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 60 extra base hits (28 doubles, three triples and 29 home runs). Ryan McMahon is 8-for-35 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .225 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rockies: 2-8, .241 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (knee), Chris Taylor: day-to-day (neck), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (back), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Connor Joe: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (knee), Carlos Estevez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)