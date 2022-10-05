MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on October 5, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Spectrum SportsNet LA, and FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies game won’t be available since it is on FS1.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers look to stop skid in game against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (68-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (110-51, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 4:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: TBD; Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (11-3, 2.30 ERA, .96 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -370, Rockies +292; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers look to break a three-game skid when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Los Angeles has a 56-24 record in home games and a 110-51 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks second in the NL.

Colorado is 68-93 overall and 27-53 on the road. The Rockies are 29-12 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 19th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 10-8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 39 doubles, four triples and 20 home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 9-for-35 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 67 RBI for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 4-for-26 with a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .219 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .237 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (knee), Chris Taylor: day-to-day (neck), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (back), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (tricep), Connor Joe: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (knee), Carlos Estevez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)