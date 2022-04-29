How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Live Online on April 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Tigers take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Detroit Tigers (6-12, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (12-6, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-2, 7.20 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (1-0, 2.84 ERA, .87 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -241, Tigers +196; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers are looking to stop their five-game slide with a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has gone 6-1 in home games and 12-6 overall. The Dodgers are 10-2 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Detroit has a 6-12 record overall and a 4-8 record in home games. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.41 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has four doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 RBI while hitting .296 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 14-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Meadows has two doubles and two triples for the Tigers. Robbie Grossman is 16-for-35 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .221 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .244 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)