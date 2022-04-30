 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers Game Live Online on April 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Tigers aim to stop 5-game road losing streak, play the Dodgers

Detroit Tigers (6-13, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (13-6, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (3-0, 2.65 ERA, .59 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -344, Tigers +273; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will attempt to break their five-game road slide in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 7-1 record in home games and a 13-6 record overall. The Dodgers have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .395.

Detroit is 6-13 overall and 4-8 in home games. The Tigers have a 0-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has four doubles and three home runs for the Dodgers. Cody Bellinger is 7-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Meadows has two doubles and two triples while hitting .300 for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 5-for-20 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .212 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .248 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

