MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Live Online on May 1, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers and Tigers play, winner secures 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (7-13, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (13-7, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.03 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (2-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -367, Tigers +291; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles is 13-7 overall and 7-2 in home games. The Dodgers are 6-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit has a 7-13 record overall and a 4-8 record in home games. Tigers hitters are batting a collective .229, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .299 batting average to rank second on the Dodgers, and has four doubles and three home runs. Mookie Betts is 10-for-37 with three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has a double, three home runs and eight RBI for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 7-for-25 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .203 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .260 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)