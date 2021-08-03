How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on August 3, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (8-2, 3.23 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (11-1, 2.19 ERA, .89 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -170, Astros +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Houston will play on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 33-18 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .423 this season. Max Muncy leads the team with a .557 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Astros have gone 30-22 away from home. Houston has a collective on-base percentage of .338, led by Yuli Gurriel with a mark of .387.

The Astros won the last meeting 5-2. Luis Garcia secured his third victory and Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Houston. Trevor Bauer registered his third loss for Los Angeles.