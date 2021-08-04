 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on August 4, 2021: Streaming/Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (4-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Dodgers: Max Scherzer (8-4, 2.76 ERA, .89 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -216, Astros +181; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Altuve and the Astros will take on the Dodgers Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 33-19 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .421 this season. Max Muncy leads the club with a .550 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Astros have gone 31-22 away from home. Houston has hit 141 home runs as a team this season. Jose Altuve leads them with 25, averaging one every 15.5 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 3-0. Lance McCullers Jr. earned his ninth victory and Yordan Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Houston. Walker Buehler took his second loss for Los Angeles.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.