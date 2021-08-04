MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on August 4, 2021: Streaming/Channels

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (4-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Dodgers: Max Scherzer (8-4, 2.76 ERA, .89 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -216, Astros +181; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Altuve and the Astros will take on the Dodgers Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 33-19 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .421 this season. Max Muncy leads the club with a .550 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Astros have gone 31-22 away from home. Houston has hit 141 home runs as a team this season. Jose Altuve leads them with 25, averaging one every 15.5 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 3-0. Lance McCullers Jr. earned his ninth victory and Yordan Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Houston. Walker Buehler took his second loss for Los Angeles.