How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on August 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Dodgers: David Price (4-1, 3.55 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -203, Angels +171; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Los Angeles will square off on Friday.

The Dodgers are 34-19 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .423 this season. Garrett Cleavinger leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Angels have gone 25-28 away from home. Los Angeles has a collective .253 this season, led by David Fletcher with an average of .302.

The Angels won the last meeting 2-1. Aaron Slegers secured his second victory and Jared Walsh went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Los Angeles. Trevor Bauer registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

