MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on August 7, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (2-0, 4.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (13-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -307, Angels +247; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Los Angeles will face off on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 34-20 on their home turf. Los Angeles is slugging .422 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the team with a .546 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Angels have gone 26-28 away from home. Los Angeles is hitting a collective .252 this season, led by David Fletcher with an average of .303.

The Angels won the last meeting 4-3. Austin Warren earned his first victory and Jack Mayfield went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. Garrett Cleavinger registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

