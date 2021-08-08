MLB Streaming: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on August 8, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (0-1, 12.46 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (11-2, 2.16 ERA, .90 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -308, Angels +250; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels head to play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The Dodgers are 35-20 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles’s lineup has 152 home runs this season, Max Muncy leads them with 22 homers.

The Angels are 26-29 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 143 home runs as a team this season. Shohei Ohtani leads them with 37, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-3. Brusdar Graterol earned his second victory and Cody Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Junior Guerra registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

Live TV Streaming Option