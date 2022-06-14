How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on June 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Spectrum SportsNet LA, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Angels bring road skid into matchup against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels (29-33, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (37-23, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Noah Syndergaard (4-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (7-0, 1.58 ERA, .86 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -206, Angels +173; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to break a nine-game road skid when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has gone 17-10 at home and 37-23 overall. The Dodgers are 14-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has gone 12-15 on the road and 29-33 overall. The Angels are 11-22 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 34 RBI for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 12-for-40 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has 15 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Angels. Jared Walsh is 12-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by six runs

Angels: 2-8, .228 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (hamstring), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)