MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on June 15, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Angels aim to end road slide, face the Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels (29-34, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (38-23, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (2-2, 3.83 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (7-0, 3.07 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -192, Angels +164; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will aim to break their 10-game road losing streak in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 38-23 record overall and an 18-10 record in home games. The Dodgers have gone 4-7 in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles is 29-34 overall and 12-16 on the road. The Angels have an 11-23 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 30 extra base hits (13 doubles and 17 home runs). Trea Turner is 12-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 32 extra base hits (15 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs). Andrew Velazquez is 2-for-29 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by six runs

Angels: 2-8, .224 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)