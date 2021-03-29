Spring Training TV Guide: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels Spring Training Game on March 29, 2021 Live Online

On Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels

When: Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. This is your only option to stream Dodgers games all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option