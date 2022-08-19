How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on August 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers host the Marlins to start 3-game series

Miami Marlins (52-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (81-36, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.81 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -263, Marlins +213; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Miami Marlins on Friday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has an 81-36 record overall and a 40-15 record at home. Dodgers hitters have a collective .334 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the majors.

Miami has a 52-66 record overall and a 27-33 record on the road. The Marlins have a 22-48 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 24 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 11-for-35 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jesus Aguilar has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 48 RBI for the Marlins. JJ Bleday is 6-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .250 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .217 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (head), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (elbow), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)