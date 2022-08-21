 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on August 21, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Marlins aim to stop skid in matchup with the Dodgers

Miami Marlins (52-68, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (83-36, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (11-5, 1.92 ERA, .94 WHIP, 152 strikeouts); Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot (1-0, 4.26 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -178, Marlins +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins, on a three-game losing streak, play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 42-15 record at home and an 83-36 record overall. The Dodgers have the top team ERA in MLB play at 2.83.

Miami has gone 27-35 on the road and 52-68 overall. The Marlins have a 22-49 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 27 home runs while slugging .540. Max Muncy is 8-for-30 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jesus Aguilar has 18 doubles and 15 home runs while hitting .235 for the Marlins. Nick Fortes is 5-for-24 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .233 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .201 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Garrett Cooper: 7-Day IL (head), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

