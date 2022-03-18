How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Milwaukee and Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options