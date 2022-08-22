How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on August 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 22, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers host the Brewers, try to extend home win streak

Milwaukee Brewers (64-56, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (84-36, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (13-6, 2.40 ERA, .98 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -252, Brewers +206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a nine-game home winning streak, host the Milwaukee Brewers.

Los Angeles is 43-15 at home and 84-36 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .336 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 64-56 record overall and a 33-32 record on the road. The Brewers have gone 45-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 25 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 62 RBI while hitting .277 for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 11-for-40 with a double over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 21 doubles and 26 home runs for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 9-for-39 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .173 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)