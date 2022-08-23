How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on August 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Brewers bring 1-0 series lead over Dodgers into game 2

Milwaukee Brewers (64-56, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (84-36, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-5, 2.48 ERA, .94 WHIP, 187 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (15-1, 2.12 ERA, .86 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -147, Brewers +125; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has an 84-36 record overall and a 43-16 record at home. The Dodgers have the best team slugging percentage in the NL at .451.

Milwaukee is 34-32 in road games and 64-56 overall. The Brewers have gone 37-23 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 40 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 74 RBI for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 10-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 21 doubles and 26 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 8-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .250 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .166 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)