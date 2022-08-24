MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on August 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers and Brewers play to determine series winner

Milwaukee Brewers (65-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-37, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 1.77 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -253, Brewers +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Los Angeles is 85-37 overall and 44-16 in home games. The Dodgers have a 36-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Milwaukee has a 34-33 record in road games and a 65-57 record overall. The Brewers have hit 169 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 27 home runs while slugging .534. Freddie Freeman is 13-for-41 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 26 home runs, 47 walks and 74 RBI while hitting .233 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 10-for-35 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .167 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gavin Lux: day-to-day (neck), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)