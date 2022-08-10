MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on August 10, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers host the Twins, try to extend home win streak

Minnesota Twins (57-52, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (76-33, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andre Jackson (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive when they take on the Minnesota Twins.

Los Angeles has a 76-33 record overall and a 39-15 record in home games. The Dodgers are 57-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota has a 26-27 record on the road and a 57-52 record overall. The Twins have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .320.

The matchup Wednesday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 36 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 10-for-29 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton has 13 doubles, three triples and 27 home runs for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 10-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .297 batting average, 1.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

Twins: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Emilio Pagan: day-to-day (cramp), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)