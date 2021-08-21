How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on August 21, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX, Spectrum SportsNet LA, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Outside of New York and Los Angeles, you can watch the game on Fox Sports 1, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial to fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 4.08 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Dodgers: Max Scherzer (10-4, 2.69 ERA, .90 WHIP, 170 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -279, Mets +228; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and New York will square off on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 41-20 on their home turf. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .331 this season, led by Max Muncy with a mark of .396.

The Mets are 24-39 on the road. New York has slugged .378 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .501.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-2. Walker Buehler secured his 13th victory and Muncy went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Los Angeles. Carlos Carrasco registered his second loss for New York.