MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on August 22, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (8-12, 2.84 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 123 strikeouts) Dodgers: David Price (4-1, 3.62 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -192, Mets +164; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and New York will face off on Sunday.

The Dodgers are 42-20 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is averaging 5.0 RBI per game this season. Max Muncy leads the team with 76 total runs batted in.

The Mets are 24-40 on the road. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .340.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-3. Max Scherzer secured his 11th victory and Chris Taylor went 1-for-3 with a home run and t

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

