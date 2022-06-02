How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Live Online on June 2, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Mets play the Dodgers after Nido's 4-hit game

New York Mets (35-17, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (33-17, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (3-0, 2.83 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (5-0, 1.80 ERA, .93 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -170, Mets +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Tomas Nido had four hits on Wednesday in a 5-0 win over the Nationals.

Los Angeles has a 15-8 record at home and a 33-17 record overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .432 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

New York is 35-17 overall and 16-9 on the road. Mets hitters have a collective .339 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the NL.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 12 doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .306 for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 13-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .261 for the Mets. Starling Marte is 14-for-41 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Mets: 8-2, .323 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Cody Bellinger: day-to-day (leg), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)