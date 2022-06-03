How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on June 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 3, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Mets aim to end road losing streak, play the Dodgers

New York Mets (35-18, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (34-17, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.66 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (6-0, 2.90 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -160, Mets +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 34-17 overall and 16-8 at home. The Dodgers have the best team ERA in baseball at 2.81.

New York has a 35-18 record overall and a 16-10 record in road games. The Mets are 27-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with a .310 batting average, and has 12 doubles, 16 home runs, 26 walks and 36 RBI. Trea Turner is 13-for-40 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has eight doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Mets. Starling Marte is 14-for-45 with a double, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Mets: 7-3, .314 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Kevin Pillar: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (finger), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)