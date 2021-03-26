 Skip to Content
Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Oakland Athletics on March 26, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 26, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Oakland Athletics

In the Los Angeles area, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. If you want to stream games on Spectrum SportsNet LA all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

If you are a A’s fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream A’s games during the regular season, you can watch them on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

