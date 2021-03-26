Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Oakland Athletics on March 26, 2021 Live Online

On Friday, March 26, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Oakland Athletics

When: Friday, March 26, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In the Los Angeles area, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. If you want to stream games on Spectrum SportsNet LA all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

If you are a A’s fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream A’s games during the regular season, you can watch them on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option