How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on June 14, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 14, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Spencer Howard (0-1, 4.61 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 4.20 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -177, Phillies +151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Aaron Nola. Nola threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with nine strikeouts against New York.

The Dodgers are 21-11 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .335 is third in the majors. Max Muncy leads the lineup with an OBP of .408.

The Phillies are 11-19 on the road. Philadelphia is hitting a collective .240 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .339.