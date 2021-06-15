 Skip to Content
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on June 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-5, 3.89 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (9-2, 3.56 ERA, .95 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -179, Phillies +154; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Dodgers Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 22-11 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Phillies are 11-20 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .385 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .476 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-1. David Price earned his second victory and Will Smith went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. Spencer Howard registered his second loss for Philadelphia.

