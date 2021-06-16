How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream on June 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-3, 2.29 ERA, .89 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-5, 3.39 ERA, .97 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -150, Phillies +131; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Philadelphia will play on Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 23-11 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .413, good for fourth in the National League. Max Muncy leads the club with a .528 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Phillies are 11-21 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .383 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .470 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-3. Joe Kelly secured his second victory and Mookie Betts went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. Ranger Suarez took his first loss for Philadelphia.