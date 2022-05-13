How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on May 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, May 13, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Phillies bring 1-0 series lead over Dodgers into game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (15-17, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (20-10, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (3-1, 2.94 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 1.80 ERA, .73 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -223, Phillies +184; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 20-10 record overall and a 10-3 record at home. The Dodgers are 14-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Philadelphia is 15-17 overall and 9-9 at home. The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .314.

The teams square off Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has seven doubles, a triple and a home run for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 10-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has eight doubles, five home runs and 18 RBI for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 13-for-40 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.15 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Zach Eflin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)