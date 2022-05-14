How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (15-17, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (20-10, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (3-1, 3.68 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (2-2, 2.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -181, Phillies +157; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has gone 10-3 in home games and 20-10 overall. The Dodgers have a 14-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Philadelphia has a 15-17 record overall and a 9-9 record in home games. The Phillies rank third in the NL with 38 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman ranks third on the Dodgers with a .310 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 15 walks and 13 RBI. Trea Turner is 11-for-40 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 11 doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .276 for the Phillies. Jean Segura is 16-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.15 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Zach Eflin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)