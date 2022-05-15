MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 15, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers bring home losing streak into matchup against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (17-17, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (20-12, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -188, Phillies +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies looking to end a three-game home skid.

Los Angeles is 20-12 overall and 10-5 in home games. The Dodgers have a 17-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia is 17-17 overall and 9-9 at home. The Phillies have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .257.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 10 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 10-for-35 with six doubles, a home run and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has nine home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI while hitting .305 for the Phillies. Jean Segura is 15-for-31 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .278 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Zach Eflin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)