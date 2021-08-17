How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on August 17, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (3-7, 5.27 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Dodgers: David Price (4-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -306, Pirates +247; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Pittsburgh will face off on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 37-20 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .426 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the team with a .558 slugging percentage, including 47 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Pirates are 18-42 in road games. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .306.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 2-1. Blake Treinen earned his third victory and Muncy went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Chasen Shreve took his first loss for Pittsburgh.