How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on August 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-12, 5.13 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD

LINE: Dodgers -300, Pirates +235; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates head to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 38-20 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles’s lineup has 167 home runs this season, Max Muncy leads them with 26 homers.

The Pirates are 18-43 on the road. Pittsburgh is hitting a collective .233 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .306.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-3. Corey Knebel notched his second victory and A.J. Pollock went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Los Angeles. Cody Ponce registered his third loss for Pittsburgh.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

