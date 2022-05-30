How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 30, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.



Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.



Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Pirates visit the Dodgers to begin 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (19-27, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (33-14, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (2-4, 5.50 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (6-1, 2.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -327, Pirates +261; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 33-14 overall and 15-5 in home games. The Dodgers are seventh in the majors with 55 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Pittsburgh is 19-27 overall and 8-13 on the road. The Pirates have gone 15-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 11 doubles and 14 home runs while hitting .294 for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with six home runs while slugging .375. Jack Suwinski is 5-for-29 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .279 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Daniel Vogelbach: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)