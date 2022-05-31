 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on May 31, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Pirates play the Dodgers with 1-0 series lead

Pittsburgh Pirates (20-27, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (33-15, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD; Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-4, 2.49 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 33-15 record overall and a 15-6 record in home games. The Dodgers rank third in the NL with 58 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Pittsburgh has a 9-13 record on the road and a 20-27 record overall. The Pirates have an 8-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Pirates are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 15 home runs while slugging .614. Edwin Rios is 10-for-38 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 14 extra base hits (six doubles, a triple and seven home runs). Jack Suwinski is 5-for-29 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .279 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Cody Bellinger: day-to-day (leg), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Daniel Vogelbach: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

