MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on June 1, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers look to avoid series sweep against the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (21-27, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (33-16, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-2, 2.15 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Dodgers: Mitch White (0-0, 4.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -252, Pirates +207; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates meet the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to sweep their three-game series.

Los Angeles is 15-7 at home and 33-16 overall. The Dodgers have a 26-5 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Pittsburgh is 10-13 in road games and 21-27 overall. The Pirates have a 13-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Pirates are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 12 doubles and 15 home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 15-for-41 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has 12 doubles and a home run for the Pirates. Josh VanMeter is 9-for-27 with a triple, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .261 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Cody Bellinger: day-to-day (leg), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Daniel Vogelbach: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)