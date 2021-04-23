How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on April 23, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

When: Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports San Diego and Spectrum SportsNet LA

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Nationally, the game will be televised on MLB Network, but it will be blacked out in Los Angeles, San Diego, and the surrounding areas.

After another close game between two rivals, Yu Darvish (1-1, 2.55 ERA, .81 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) of the Padres faces Clayton Kershaw (3-1, 2.19 ERA, .97 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) of the Dodgers.

Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Walker Buehler. Buehler pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts against San Diego.

The Dodgers are 8-3 against NL West opponents. Los Angeles has hit 25 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Justin Turner leads them with five, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

The Padres are 6-5 in division matchups. San Diego is slugging .353 as a unit. Eric Hosmer leads the team with a slugging percentage of .487.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-2. Nabil Crismatt recorded his first victory and Trent Grisham went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Blake Treinen took his first loss for Los Angeles.

