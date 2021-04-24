MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Padres vs. Dodgers Live Online on April 24, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Spectrum SportsNet LA, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Blake Snell (0-0, 4.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) hits the mound for the Padres, after a big win last night. The Dodgers will send Trevor Bauer (2-0, 2.42 ERA, .62 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) to the mound.

Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Walker Buehler. Buehler threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts against San Diego.

The Dodgers are 8-4 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has slugged .432, good for second in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a .712 slugging percentage, including 12 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Padres are 7-5 in division matchups. San Diego has slugged .353 this season. Eric Hosmer leads the team with a mark of .487.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-2. Nabil Crismatt earned his first victory and Trent Grisham went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Blake Treinen registered his first loss for Los Angeles.