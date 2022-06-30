How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Spectrum SportsNet LA, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers host the Padres in first of 4-game series

San Diego Padres (46-31, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (46-28, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-1, 2.12 ERA, .95 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Dodgers: Mitch White (0-1, 4.25 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -125, Padres +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 20-12 in home games and 46-28 overall. The Dodgers have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

San Diego has a 46-31 record overall and a 25-15 record in road games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.48 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 24 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 15-for-40 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 12 home runs while slugging .545. Eric Hosmer is 8-for-35 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .285 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Padres: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.70 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: Zach McKinstry: 10-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Machado: day-to-day (ankle), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)