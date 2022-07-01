How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on July 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 1, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres play in game 2 of series

San Diego Padres (46-32, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (47-28, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (0-5, 5.60 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (9-0, 1.58 ERA, .85 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -180, Padres +154; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles is 21-12 at home and 47-28 overall. The Dodgers have the highest team on-base percentage in the NL at .328.

San Diego is 46-32 overall and 25-16 in road games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.48 ERA, which ranks fifth in the majors.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 24 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 15-for-46 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 12 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .327 for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 9-for-33 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Zach McKinstry: 10-Day IL (neck), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)