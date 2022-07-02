How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on July 2, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

When: Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Los Angeles, San Diego, and the western half of the country, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres play in game 3 of series

San Diego Padres (46-33, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (48-28, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.26 ERA, .99 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (8-1, 3.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -150, Padres +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres with a 2-0 series lead.

Los Angeles has a 48-28 record overall and a 22-12 record in home games. The Dodgers are 37-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego is 46-33 overall and 25-17 in road games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.51 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jake Cronenworth has 20 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 8-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Padres: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Zach McKinstry: 10-Day IL (neck), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)