MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on July 3, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Padres try to break road slide, take on the Dodgers

San Diego Padres (46-34, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (49-28, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: MacKenzie Gore (4-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (5-2, 2.94 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -193, Padres +161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres hit the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

Los Angeles is 49-28 overall and 23-12 in home games. The Dodgers are 30-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego is 46-34 overall and 25-18 in road games. The Padres are 23-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Dodgers are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 25 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 10-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 18 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 10-for-37 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Chris Taylor: day-to-day (left foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Zach McKinstry: 10-Day IL (neck), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)