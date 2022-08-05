How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on August 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Los Angeles has a 72-33 record overall and a 35-15 record at home. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks second in the NL.

San Diego has a 30-24 record on the road and a 61-47 record overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.74 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 20 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 12-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Josh Bell has a .303 batting average to rank fourth on the Padres, and has 24 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs. Jurickson Profar is 15-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .278 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Padres: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: day-to-day (back), Justin Turner: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)