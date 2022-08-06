MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on August 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers play the Padres with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (61-48, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (73-33, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (3-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, .77 ERA, .99 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -155, Padres +131; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles is 73-33 overall and 36-15 at home. The Dodgers have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

San Diego is 61-48 overall and 30-25 in road games. The Padres are 32-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 77 RBI while hitting .306 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 13-for-44 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 18 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 46 RBI for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 15-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .292 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

Padres: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Turner: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)