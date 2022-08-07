MLB Streaming Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on August 7, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

When: Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Los Angeles, San Diego, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Padres try to stop 3-game road skid, play the Dodgers

San Diego Padres (61-49, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (74-33, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (10-4, 3.30 ERA, .99 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (12-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -135, Padres +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will attempt to break their three-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 74-33 overall and 37-15 in home games. The Dodgers have a 56-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego has a 30-26 record on the road and a 61-49 record overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .241, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 25 home runs while slugging .535. Trea Turner is 12-for-42 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto ranks third on the Padres with 41 extra base hits (18 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs). Jurickson Profar is 14-for-41 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .289 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 43 runs

Padres: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Turner: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)